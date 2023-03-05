Pete Davidson & Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Involved In Beverly Hills Car Accident

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday night.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star, 29, and his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” castmate, 26, are said to be safe after a vehicle they were traveling in hit a fire hydrant.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Pete was behind the wheel when the car lost control, hit the hydrant and ultimately ran into the side of a residence.

Lt. Chris Coulter of the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Access Hollywood that officers responded to a call around 11:00 after a car collided with a fire hydrant in the neighborhood. There were no injuries, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, Coulter said.

Coulter could not directly confirm to Access the identity of the driver or passengers, and did not know whether there was property damage, but said he believes the reports of who was in the vehicle are accurate. A statement from a department spokesperson is expected on Monday.

Respective reps for Pete and Chase have yet to issue any statement on the reports.

The couple first sparked romance rumors after being spotted hand-in-hand at Universal Studios Hollywood in January. Most recently, photographers snapped them kissing on vacation in Hawaii earlier this week – their second trip to the Aloha State together.

— Erin Biglow