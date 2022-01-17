Pete Davidson Jokes About His ‘Fun’ Life on ‘SNL’ Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

Pete Davidson is having fun!

The “SNL” funnyman joked about his personal life on the NBC hit sketch show, as his romance with Kim Kardashian heats up.

During the opening sketching on Saturday night, the 28-year-old portrayed President Joe Biden from a “different multiverse” and crashed a press conference.

“I am Joe Biden from the real universe, the timeline you are all living in is about to collapse. You see, it was created as a joke starting in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Now, it spiraled out of control and could explode at any minute,” he said in the skit.

The “King of Staten Island” star, who donned an open blazer, chest full of tattoos, and futuristic sunglasses, went on to answer questions from reporters as part of the bit.

When one of the journalists asked if the “rest of us” are okay in the world he came from, Pete went on to admit he’s having a good time right now.

“Everyone on earth is better off in the real world, except one man named Pete Davidson. Your world is maybe more fun for him,” he said.

Rumors that the comedian and Kim were an item started after she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October. The pair shared a kiss during an Aladdin themed sketch.

Since then, they have been spotted stepping out for several date nights together. Kim reportedly visited a Staten Island pizza joint with Pete in November, and the duo were seen arriving separately to Zero Bond in NYC the next night.

Flavor Flav shared a picture of the couple on November 17th to mark Pete’s birthday.

The reality star and her new beau were also seen taking a trip to the Bahamas after the new year.