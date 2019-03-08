Pete Davidson Tattoos: His Most Interesting Ink And The Inspiration Behind Them

Anyone that has looked at Pete Davidson knows the guy is a big fan of body art – but how many tattoos does the SNL star actually have and what do they mean?

From Harry Potter to the Grinch, Pete has over 40 tattoos with his most recent being a giant unicorn on his forearm.

We can’t quite decipher the meaning behind this one, but the rest of the “Big Time Adolescence” stars’ ink definitely tells a personal story!

Pete has many tattoos in honor of his late father, a New York firefighter who was killed on 9/11. He has the numbers 8418 to represent his badge number, a fireman’s helmet, the number 11, and a large firefighter portrait covering most of his upper arm.

The comedian wears his other hero, Hillary Clinton, on one of his forearms. Before his Instagram was deleted, Pete had posted about his Hillary tat and thanked the politician for “being such a bada** and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

On a less serious note, he has a wide collection of tats dedicated to all his favorite entertainment.

Aside from his Harry Potter related art (which is a lot, BTW) he also has a tiny Pikachu, the Brave Little Toaster, a somewhat creepy Willy Wonka, the Grinch, and even Pooh Bear.

And of course, we can’t forget all of his Ariana Grande memorabilia.

He collected many new tats during their (brief) relationship including a pair of her famous bunny ears, her initials, her favorite catchphrase (“Honest to God knock me out”), and our personal favorite – a portrait of their pet pig, Piggy Smallz!

But, as quick as Pete was to get the tattoos, he was quicker in covering them up when things fizzled. He had some practice after he covered up multiple tattoos he got with his ex, Cazzie David.

Hopefully he has learned that tattoos and girlfriends shouldn’t mix?