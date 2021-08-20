Peter Gallagher Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ In Recurring Role For Season 18

The cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” is getting even bigger for season 18.

It was confirmed on Thursday by ABC that Peter Gallagher will be joining the upcoming season in a recurring role as Dr. Alan Hamilton.

His character knew the show’s star, Meredith’s mom, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), in the past and meets Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in the season premiere, which will air on September 30.

Peter’s role may be how the show will reintroduce Ellis to the new season. She is expected to appear in the show’s premiere and could be included in additional flashbacks throughout the season.

The casting news comes as it was revealed that Ellen Pompeo may be getting ready to hang up her acting hat.

The Golden Globe nominee admitted she might quit acting when “Grey’s Anatomy” comes to and end.

“I’m not saying I’ll never act again, I very well may, but I’m not super excited about continuing my acting career,” she said during an episode of “Ladies First with Laura Brown” podcast.

“The acting, even though I haven’t done a million different roles, I feel like I’ve done it,” she continued. “I have no desire to go sit in trailers at 11 o’clock at night and wait to shoot scenes and have ADs knock on my door and tell me when I can eat lunch.” Adding, “You know, it’s for the young at heart. It’s for the youth!”

Ellen has played Meredith Grey, the main character on the hit ABC show, since the series began in 2005. The 51-year-old actress said she wanted to leave the series in 2018 but ultimately decided to stay after negotiating a $20 million salary.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!