Peter Scolari, ‘Girls’ and ‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor, Dies At 66 After Cancer Battle

Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66.

The actor, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks on “Bosom Buddies,” died on Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer, his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed to Access Hollywood.

After Scolari got his big break on the ’80s sitcom, he appeared in numerous television shows and films, including “Newhart,” “Murphy Brown,” and “Girls,” the latter of which earned him an Emmy in 2016 for his performance as the father of Lena Dunham’s character.

Most recently, Scolari played Bishop Thomas Marx on CBS’ drama “Evil” from 2019 to 2021.

The late star is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and his four children, Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali, per NBC News.

After news of his tragic death broke on Friday, colleagues and friends paid tribute to Scolari on social media:

