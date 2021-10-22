Peter Scolari, ‘Girls’ and ‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor, Dies At 66 After Cancer Battle

Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66.

The actor, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks on “Bosom Buddies,” died on Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer, his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed to Access Hollywood.

After Scolari got his big break on the ’80s sitcom, he appeared in numerous television shows and films, including “Newhart,” “Murphy Brown,” and “Girls,” the latter of which earned him an Emmy in 2016 for his performance as the father of Lena Dunham’s character.

Most recently, Scolari played Bishop Thomas Marx on CBS’ drama “Evil” from 2019 to 2021.

The late star is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and his four children, Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali, per NBC News.

After news of his tragic death broke on Friday, colleagues and friends paid tribute to Scolari on social media:

RIP, Peter Scolari. A welcome, acerbic presence in everything he appeared in, from Bosom Buddies to Newhart to Girls. He and Tom Hanks were so good together that Bosom Buddies soon abandoned the dumb crossdressing premise; people just wanted to watch those guys be funny together. pic.twitter.com/6l6iiDWWDe — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) October 22, 2021

Sorry to hear that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. He was a wonderful actor and a stand-up guy. May he rest in eternal peace. 🕊️🙏🏾🕊️ — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) October 22, 2021

Peter Scolari, who died today, was one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful. pic.twitter.com/25z6xgmD3f — Robert King (@RKing618) October 22, 2021

Sad to see the news that Peter Scolari lost his battle with cancer. There wasn't a sweeter man on the planet. We performed together in HAIRSPRAY for a time and he was always a total delight. Farewell, dear Peter.https://t.co/1TPjakwLT3 — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 22, 2021

I don’t have the words to describe what a good man Peter Scolari was, besides being a tremendous talent he was always willing to reach out a hand and help others. He had many gifts in his life and he always shared them freely. Rest Easy, Peter.🙏 — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) October 22, 2021

What a funny talented human, sad day. RIP. https://t.co/NhEXU0qeOJ — Titus (@TitusNation) October 22, 2021