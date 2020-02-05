Peter Weber Says ‘Headlines Were Taken Out Context’ Over His View On Victoria F. Controversy

Peter Weber is setting the record straight!

The “Bachelor” got honest with Access Hollywood about his feelings regarding contestant Victoria Fuller’s controversial past modeling campaign.

“I never supported Victoria with the campaign that she was a part of,” Peter said. “I’m learning about all of this as it comes out, just like everyone else is.”+

“Cosmopolitan” editor-in chief Jessica Pels announced the magazine will not run a digital cover featuring Victoria, a prize the 26-year-old won on a group date during Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor,” due to modeling in clothing that featured the phrase “White Lives Matter” in the past.

Jessica also explained that it’s been reported that the clothing was part of a Marlin Lives Matter organization, but said it’s “neither here nor there.”

When Peter was first asked about his views on the controversy, the reality tv star noted that Victoria is “not perfect, I’m not perfect, no one’s perfect.”

“I just recently heard about that with the cover being removed. Obviously, in that moment too, I knew nothing about that, none of us did,” Peter said on AOL’s BUILD Series on Tuesday.

Adding, “All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience, and I truly enjoyed my experience with her.”

Just one day later, the 28-year-old pilot expressed to Access Hollywood that he felt his recent words surrounding the controversy were made into headlines that were just not factual.

“Headlines were definitely taken out of context,” he noted.

To further clarify his previously remarks, Peter told Access Hollywood that “comments remain about my time spent with Victoria on the show and when I dated her and the person I got to know throughout that experience.”

Adding, “In no way will I ever support that type of campaign.”

Peter also noted that he has not spoken to Victoria since the controversy first came to light.

Before Peter’s season of the hit ABC show premiered, Instagram account Bachelor Clues shared a photo from the modeling campaign Victoria was involved with in the past, which was part of a marine conservation effort that featured the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

Victoria defended herself on the post, commenting, “It would be nice for you to gather all facts before jumping to bash someone. The company ‘We Love Marlins’ is in support of catching white, blue, and black marlins & releasing them back into the wild. In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a VERY large fishing town where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clear this up….”

However, one Instagram user advised Victoria to apologize.

“Even if this was about marlins, it plays on the ‘white lives matter phrase’ which is overtly racist. “You’re better off apologizing than trying to defend it. TBH without knowing you, this comes across as very inventive. You got paid to model for a company that supports confederate flag production. Apologize and cut ties with this company is my advice.”

In response, Victoria apologized for her actions.

“I definitely see how this could be offensive. I apologize immensely it was never my intention to lessen this matter,” she wrote at the time.

Victoria has not addressed the matter since.