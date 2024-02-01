‘The Traitors’: Dan Gheesling, Phaedra Parks & Parvati Shallow Face Off In Dramatic Roundtable

After a long stretch without a successful banishment, the Faithfuls have finally found their first Traitor.

This week’s episode of “The Traitors” began with host Alan Cumming confirming that the show’s three secret Traitors (“Survivor” alum Parvati Shallow, “Big Brother” alum Dan Gheesling and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Married to Medicine’s” Pheadra Parks) had attempted to murder “Love Island USA’s” Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen. However, they were foiled, because Bergie had a shield.

After Bergie entered the room at breakfast, “The Bachelor” alum Peter Weber told the group that he was behind a master plan to feed a few people he was suspicious of (Parvati, Dan and “The Challenge’s” Chris “C.T.” Tamburello) a lie about who had the shield in order to possibly trap them into targeting the wrong person.

While C.T. was able to ease Peter’s suspicions, Dan and Parvati weren’t able to smooth things over with him and became his Top 2 suspects.

With all of the attention on Peter and the Traitors aware he was on to them, the former ABC star tried hard to get the shield at the next challenge, but it ultimately went to “RHOA’s” Shereé Whitfield.

Before the roundtable, Dan teased to Peter that he was finally going to reveal the name of the person he had long suspected as a Traitor, but he wouldn’t tell him ahead of time.

When it was time to deliberate, Dan announced Phaedra – his fellow Traitor – as his target. She was stunned, but her allies had her back, and she skillfully defended herself against his arguments.

Ultimately, Dan got every vote to be banished except for one from Peter, who voted for Parvati – telling his fellow Faithfuls to target her should he get “murdered” in the night.

When a banished Dan revealed he was indeed a Traitor, the contestants celebrated and retired for the night. Then, the remaining Traitors – Parvati and Phaedra – united upstairs in the castle, where they were surprised by Alan.

He revealed that instead of committing a “murder,” the Traitors could instead recruit a Faithful to join them – and they chose Peter.

Peter received their invitation and deliberated over the decision, but fans will have to wait until next week to find out his choice.

New episodes of Season 2 of “The Traitors” drop Thursdays at 9PM ET/6 PM PT on Peacock.