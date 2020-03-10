Peter Weber’s Mother Reveals Who She Wants Him To Marry

Monday night was part one of “The Bachelor” season finale, and fans finally found out who Peter Weber’s mother had been crying over in a clip that has been teased for months.

“Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us,” fans have watched Barbara plead with her son in the lead-up to the two-part finale. Spoiler alert: Barbara was crying over Hannah Ann Sluss.

The episode picked up with Peter admitting that he was “split between two women,” his finalists Hannah and Madison Prewett. The two women were set to meet the Bachelor’s parents and brother, who flew all the way down to Australia to help Peter make his big decision. But first, Peter informed his family of the emotional and tense conversation he had with Madison.

Last week, Madison told Peter she wouldn’t be able to continue in a relationship with him if he had gotten “intimate” with the other contestants during his fantasy suite nights, as she is religious and saving herself for marriage. While Madison was deeply upset when Peter confessed that he had gotten intimate with the other women, she ultimately decided to stick around.

Hannah met with Peter’s family first, and she made quite the first impression. The 23-year-old didn’t hold back in expressing how much she loved Peter to his family.

“I want you to know how much I do love your son,” she told Barbara through tears. “And this has been the hardest process for me, to not exactly get that in return. This could be our last week together — but at the same time, I’d rather be all in, say how I feel, be completely present, than hold back and be closed off.”

Later on, it was Madison’s turn to meet with Peter’s family. Right before heading inside, Madi told Peter the one thing he had wanted to hear so badly from her during their fantasy suite date: that she loved him.

But Peter’s mother was not convinced.

“I understand that you’re very religious,” she told Madison during their meeting. “Peter, he’s very spiritual, like I’m spiritual. But I just wonder how important it would be for you to have someone that’s on your same level of faith — because [Peter] is completely different. And Peter’s lifestyle, I don’t know if you’re aware of it, but he socializes, he parties.”

At the end of the day, there was no question on who Peter’s family wanted him to marry. “Madison is a sweet girl, a lovely girl,” his mother said. “But Hannah Ann is an angel on earth. And I want him to make the right choice.”

And in the emotional scene from the promo, Barbara pleaded with her son not to let Hannah go. “You have a perfect girl right in front of you, and you’re going to risk that?” she said through tears. “Hannah Ann loves you with all of her heart. Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us. We will welcome her with open arms. We will welcome her with all the love in the world. She’s a dream come true, and God has placed her there for you.”

Ultimately, the decision might not be up to Peter—despite staying through to their next date, Madison’s meeting with Peter’s family left her feeling shaken. So much so, in fact, that she decided she couldn’t continue in a relationship with the pilot.

“I think a lot of things have been brought more into focus over the past day or so — like how different we are, when it comes to marriage, when it comes to faith, when it comes to lifestyle,” Madison said. “I want this so bad but I have to realistic. … I don’t know that we’re the best for each other.”

“The Bachelor” finale continues on Tuesday at 8PM ET on ABC.