Pharrell Williams Gives Powerful Speech To Declare Juneteenth As State Holiday In Virginia

Pharrell Williams is using his voice to create positive change as Black Lives Matter protests continue across the country.

On Tuesday, the “Happy” singer joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in declaring June 19th, or “Juneteenth,” a state holiday. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when orders were read in Galveston, Texas declaring that all previously enslaved people were free after the Civil War.

“Today I joined Virginia Gov. Northam to announce Juneteenth as a state holiday. A paid holiday is just the start—to stand in solidarity with Black employees and with all Black people,” the singer captioned a video of the announcement on Instagram.

Pharrell, who grew up in Virginia Beach, marked the occasion with a moving speech with the Governor in the state’s capitol.

“From this moment on, when you look at the vastness of the night sky, and you see those stars moving up there, know that those stars are our African ancestors dancing. They’re dancing in celebration because their lives are finally being acknowledged.”

The singer also praised Governor Northam for being so willing to take a step back and listen to the Black community on important issues.

“This is our chance to lead by example. This is our chance to lead, to truly embrace the importance of Juneteenth and treat it as a celebration of freedom that black people deserve…This is about proper recognition. This is the chance for our government, our corporations and our citizens to all stand in solidarity with their African-American brothers and sisters.”

But Pharrell wasn’t done there—he also called for private companies in the state to give their employees the day off as a paid holiday. Governor Northam confirmed that all state employees in the executive branch will be given a paid day off.

“I would like to see corporations that call Virginia their home give people the paid day off.”

“There is no turning back,” Pharrell added. “We are only moving one direction now: forward.”

While Juneteenth is not yet a national holiday, nearly every state recognizes the day—save Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota.