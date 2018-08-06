Pic Of Jamie Lynn Spears' 10-Year-Old Daughter Maddie Holding A Shotgun Sparks Backlash

Maddie Spears holds a shotgun in a new picture in August 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie, 10, is getting ready for dove season.
Maddie was holding a shotgun in a new photo posted to Instagram on Sunday by Jamie Lynn's husband Jamie Watson. In the snap, the youngster is rocking gym shorts, a T-shirt and ear plugs and is holding a shotgun nearly the size of her body. Watson captioned the snap, "Getting her ready for dove season."
The picture definitely got mixed reactions from fans. While some commended the stepfather for showing his daughter how to use a gun, appreciate hunting season and get outdoors, others were not so friendly.
"How is teaching a kid to kill majestic creatures a “good thing”?!," one commenter wrote.
"Bad parents," another user added.
Hunting doves in Louisiana, where the couple lives with their two children, is legal and at age 16 residents can even obtain their own license.
This isn't the first time Maddie has made headlines. In February 2017, Maddie was involved in an ATV accident at the family farm that left her unconscious for two days. Jamie Lynn reflected on the horrible accident in a post one month after it happened last year.
Jamie and Jamie Lynn are also parents to 3-month-old daughter, Ivey Joan.