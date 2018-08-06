Pic Of Jamie Lynn Spears' 10-Year-Old Daughter Maddie Holding A Shotgun Sparks Backlash

The picture definitely got mixed reactions from fans. While some commended the stepfather for showing his daughter how to use a gun, appreciate hunting season and get outdoors, others were not so friendly.

"How is teaching a kid to kill majestic creatures a “good thing”?!," one commenter wrote.

"Bad parents," another user added.

Hunting doves in Louisiana, where the couple lives with their two children, is legal and at age 16 residents can even obtain their own license.

This isn't the first time Maddie has made headlines. In February 2017, Maddie was involved in an ATV accident at the family farm that left her unconscious for two days. Jamie Lynn reflected on the horrible accident in a post one month after it happened last year.