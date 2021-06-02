Pink & Carey Hart Pay Tribute To Daughter Willow On Her 10th Birthday: ‘A Decade Of Love’

Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating a decade with daughter Willow Sage by their side!

The “What About Us” songstress and the former motocross pro’s eldest child turned 10 on June 2, and the proud parents celebrated the milestone by posting loving tributes to her on social media.

Pink shared a silly Instagram photo of her and Willow striking a ballroom dancing pose in a huge arena – all while the birthday girl was balancing on a hoverboard!

“My dear one. Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday #thisisten #adecadeoflove❤️,” the pop star captioned the mother-daughter shot.

For an Instagram post of his own, Carey shared a series of videos and photos of his little girl, including a clip of her skillfully wakeboarding on a lake! He also posted a throwback of a tiny newborn Willow resting in his arms during a day at the pool.

“The love of my life. My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father,” he wrote alongside the happy memories. “Happy 10th Willow. You are growing up way [too] fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you.”

In just 10 years of life, Willow has already accomplished a lot! The cutie frequently sings with her talented mom and recently joined her onstage for a jaw-dropping aerial performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

In her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, “P!NK: All I Know So Far,” Pink opened up about the pros and cons of bringing Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson on tour with her and involving them in her creative career.

“I worry, actually, about taking them on the road and having the tolls of that, them not having a normal life,” she admitted. “But I look around at the people that we’re surrounded by, and we’re surrounded by people of all walks of life, incredibly diverse, and we go all over the world, and we have culture around us all the time. And it’s all people that are incredibly passionate about what they do, fearless in their choice to do it, and they get to be around these people all day long.”

“That’s what my kids get to see,” she added. “Every door they walk into, every room they walk into, they’re like, ‘Wow, there’s another person that followed their dreams.’ I think that that’s more of an education than I got.

