Pink Gushes Over Being A Mom To Jameson And Willow: ‘It’s Confusing, It’s Beautiful, It’s Stressful’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pink’s two adorable kids stole the attention from their superstar mom when they walked the 2019 People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

8-year-old Willow Sage rocked a red and pink dress paired with some chunky black boots accessorized with an adorable stuffed animal scarf. 2-year-old Jameson Moon looked dapper just like his dad Carey Hart wearing black pants and jacket with a white bowtie and dress shirt.

Pink was escorted to the Awards show not only with her two kiddos but also had husband Carey Hart by her side.

The family spoke to Access Hollywood ahead of the awards show where she gushed over having her family with her during her “Beautiful Trauma” tour. She also explained why she never regrets being honest about motherhood and why it’s so important for her to share her feelings with fans.

“It’s easy for me, I’m an open book. I think anytime that you can be human and flawed in front of others, kind of helps other people to feel less alone. We’re all just trying to put one foot in front of the other…being a mom is my favorite title, it’s challenging, it’s rewarding, it’s confusing, it’s beautiful, it’s stressful.”

Pink is being honored with the People’s Champion Awards for her involvement in so many charities including Planned Parenthood, Autism Speaks and more.

“It’s a time when activism is more important than ever, so to be recognized for that. I think I have a long way to go, I don’t think I deserve it, but it’s inspiring,” Pink told Access Hollywood.

She’s also nominated for Female Artists of 2019 and Concert Tour of 2019.

