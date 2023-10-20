Pink Postpones More Concert Dates On Doctor’s Orders Amid Respiratory Infection

Pink is taking more time away from the stage to focus on her health.

The music superstar, 44, revealed she has postponed two additional concerts in Vancouver as she recovers from a respiratory infection. In an Instagram statement posted on Oct. 19, Pink told fans she is “deeply sorry” about the delay but is following doctor’s orders.

The mom of two went on to pledge her commitment to returning to the Canadian city when her health and schedule permit.

“Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love,” she added.

Pink’s latest update comes days after two concerts in Tacoma, Wash., were pushed back due to “family medical issues” that the singer said in a social media announcement required “immediate attention.”

The performer has been traveling across the U.S. on her Summer Carnival tour since June.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids, Willow and Jameson, have been along for the ride, with 12-year-old Willow even joining her famous mom onstage for the show’s first stop.