Pippa Middleton Pregnant With Third Child

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews are expecting their third child together.

Kate Middleton’s younger sister showed off her baby bump in a green dress while at the “Party at the Palace” concert on Saturday night in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

She paired the lime green dress with her hair in loose curls and a few pieces of simple jewelry. Pippa attended the event alongside her parents Carole and Michael Middleton but her husband was not present.

Pippa and James are already parents to a son, 4-year-old Arthur and a daughter, 1-year-old Grace. Their third child will be a sixth grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be gaining another cousin.

The couple got married in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield with Prince George and Princess Charlotte joining the bridal party.

Pippa and James were spotted hand-in-hand on a rare date night in January 2022. The 38-year-old sported a stylish crimson jumpsuit paired with matching heels, a sparkly clutch and statement earrings. -hand as they headed to London’s Royal Albert Hall for Cirque du Soleil’s “Luzia” show.

