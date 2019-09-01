Pitbull Cancels Concert So He Can Protect His Family When Hurricane Dorian Reaches Florida

Pitbull canceled his concert at the LA County Fair so he could be with his family when Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Florida.

“According to Pitbull’s management, the artist cannot safely depart from Miami. Pitbull, a resident of Miami, has chosen to stay and tend to the safety of his family,” a statement read on the LA County Fair website.

They have tentatively rescheduled his concert for September 12th but are offering a refund through Ticketmaster.

Pitbull also shared the news apologizing to fans, tweeting, “We’re sorry to disappoint fans, but are excited to hit the stage on the new rescheduled date.”

Due to Hurricane Dorian’s fast changing weather conditions approaching South Florida and the Eastern Seaboard tonight’s concert @lacountyfair has been postponed until September 12. We’re sorry to disappoint fans, but are excited to hit the stage on the new rescheduled date. pic.twitter.com/AFXF8YIbG1 — Pitbull (@pitbull) September 1, 2019

Chris Brown’s show in Sunrise, Florida, which was scheduled for Sunday has also been canceled amid the growing hurricane concerns. Performances were expected by Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla, $ign and Joyner Lucas as part of the singer’s Indigoat Tour. The concert has not been rescheduled.



Dorian reached the northern part of the Bahamas on Sunday as a category 5 storm with sustained winds exceeding 185 mph. A hurricane warning is still in effect for the East Coast of Florida as it’s expected to be “dangerously close” according to the hurricane center.