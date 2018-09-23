'PLL' Alum Janel Parrish Reveals Her Father-In-Law Was Killed Just 2 Weeks Before Her Wedding

Janel Parrish has opened up about suffering a tragic loss ahead of one of the happiest days of her life.

On Saturday, the "Pretty Little Liars" alum revealed that her father-in-law was killed by a drunk driver just two weeks before her wedding to husband Chris Long. Janel shared the sad news in an Instagram post alongside two photos of Chris' father, Buck, including one shot in which he appears to be giving the couple a toast.