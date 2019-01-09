The snuggle is real for these “Pretty Little Liars” alums!

Janel Parrish took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet snap of her and co-star Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer on the set of PLL spinoff “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.”

“The snuggle is real,” the actress captioned to photo.

Sasha also captured their on-set embrace on her Instagram Story, simply saying “LOVE.”

“PLL” fans can look forward to seeing these familiar faces expanding their stories as Alison (Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer) and Mona (Janel Parrish) in the new series. The show picks up in Beacon Heights as a group of three college friends struggle with the stress of school and the aftermath of the town’s first murder.

Like its predecessor, “The Perfectionists” is based off of the book series by Sara Shepard.

As always, we are obsessed with the “PLL” love.

Watch the full trailer for “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” below: