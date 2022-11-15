P!nk Will Honor Olivia Newton-John With Tribute Performance at 2022 American Music Awards

P!nk will be paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the upcoming 2022 American Music Awards.

It was announced on Monday that the singer will be performing a dedication to late singer who passed away in August after a longtime battle with breast cancer.

Her performance will be dedicated to the inspirational life and career of 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John.

P!nk will join other performers including Stevie Wonder who will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox to honor Icon Award recipient Lionel Richie. The trio will perform some of the singer’s greatest hits.

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will also hit the stage to perform their track “I’m Good (Blue)” and Dove Cameron, will hit the AMAs stage for the very first time to perform “Boyfriend.”

It’s going to be a jam-packed show with Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola, Anitta, Lil Baby and house DJ D-Nice also performing.

The 2022 “American Music Awards” which are being hosted by Wayne Brady will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.