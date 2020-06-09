Police Say They Found What They Believe Are Human Remains At Chad Daybell’s Home

What is believed to be human remains have been found Chad Daybell’s Rexburg, Idaho, home, police announced Tuesday. Chad is the husband of Lori Vallow Daybell, whose children Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan have been missing since September.

On Tuesday, Rexburg Police Department Asst. Chief Hagen issued a statement about the turn of events in the case.

“The Rexburg Police Department, Fremont County Sherriff’s Office, and the F.B.I. served a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 Block of 1900 East in Fremont County, in regards to the missing children’s case involving Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow. The address belongs to that of Chad Daybell,” the release began.

“During the search of the property, investigators found what appears to be unidentified human remains. Investigators are continuing to pursue the property for any other information they can find related to this case. Chad Daybell, who resides at that residence has been taken into custody with charges pending,” the statement added.

“Rexburg Chief Turman, Asst. Chief Hagen, Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries, and the F.B.I. would like to extend our most sincere gratitude and thanks for all of the help we have received and the outpouring support,” the statement concluded.

The charges against Daybell at this time have not been announced.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Daybell’s attorney and had not yet heard back at the time of publication.

