‘Popeye And Friends’ Host Tom Hatten Dies At 92

Los Angeles TV personality Tom Hatten has passed away at 92.

Hatten was best known as the host of KTLA’s “Popeye and Friends” and KTLA’s “Family Film Festival.”

KTLA Channel 5 shared the news of his death on Saturday and honored the “local legend” who had been with the network since 1952.

His death was confirmed by his longtime friend and former KTLA producer, Joe Quasarano.

Throughout his career, Hatten worked in the entertainment business as an announcer, actor, singer, producer, writer, and television host.

He hosted the daily children’s show “Popeye and Friends” from 1976 to 1988 while hosting “The Family Film Festival” from 1978 to 1992.

Hatten was seen on hit shows including “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Get Smart,” and “Hawaii 5-0.”

He made his debut on the big screen in “Spies Like Us” and “Sweet Charity” and even took center stage on Broadway.

Hatten also took a seat behind the scenes as an editor at KNX 1070 News Radio from 1978-2007.

Hatten is survived by his partner of 50 years, Pete Menifee.