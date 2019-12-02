Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Are ‘Re-Engaged’ Following Cheating Scandal

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are engaged—again! The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star dropped the news on Sunday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” telling host Andy Cohen that they hope to get married as soon as next year.

“We’re working on our family. It takes time, and I love him,” Porsha explained. Fans of RHOA will remember that Porsha and Dennis called it quits during their first engagement earlier this year when Porsha found out her fiancé had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Pilar.

At the time, Porsha was distraught, saying, “To be disrespected at the most sacred time in life is like, I just can’t forgive that.”

But it seems time heals all wounds as the two have spent months working on their relationship and rebuilding trust. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do,” she told Andy.

Porsha has been open about the ups and downs of her relationships on the show, as the previous season started filming only a couple weeks after the 38-year-old found out about her husband’s infidelity. It’s a trend she hopes to continue, telling Andy that although they don’t have a firm date set, she and Dennis hope to wed in 2020.

But Porsha didn’t get a new ring for the engagement, and she told Andy with a laugh, “It’s the same ring, and that was shady, but yeah.”

Here’s to hoping we get a RHOA wedding special!