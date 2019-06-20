Porsha Williams and Fiance Dennis McKinley Break Up Months After Having Baby

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are calling it quits.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 37, and her fiancé of 8-months have broken off their engagement, E! News confirms.

The couple first sparked breakup rumors when fans noticed that the Bravo star unfollowed her man on Instagram on May. The unfollow came shortly after McKinley was accused of cheating on Porsha with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward.

But, Porsha re-followed her fiancé and Dennis denied the cheating allegations.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said in a statement.

The pair got engaged in September of 2018 and announced the news on October 1 on Instagram. Porsha has since deleted the post.

Weeks before Dennis got down on one knee, Porsha announced the two were expecting their first child together.

READ: ‘RHOA’s’ Porsha Williams Is Pregnant With Her First Child

“No one will ever understand what it means to me,” she said on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after her engagement. “For me to have gone through a miscarriage before, all by myself, without the person who made that child with me as my support, to now be pregnant and have the man who is the father of my child be so loving, so thoughtful, it means the world to me.”

Porsha and Dennis welcomed their daughter Pilar Jhena’ “PJ” McKinley on March 22, 2019.

Despite their split, Porsha wished Dennis a “Happy 1st Father’s Day” last weekend on Instagram.

“PJ is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you,” she captioned a photo of Dennis holding their infant daughter. “It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”