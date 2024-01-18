Post Malone, Reba McEntire & Andra Day Announced to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Pregame

The 2024 Super Bowl will be happening next month and the NFL has just announced who will be performing for the pregame ahead of the Sunday, February 11th big game which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Country superstar Reba McEntire will be singing the “National Anthem,” Post Malone will be performing “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Usher will be headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, which was first announced by the NFL in September.

The legendary R&B artist is hyping his fans up ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance. Last Friday, the singer dropped a trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and it perfectly weaves together his decades long career.



The clip is set to his 2004 hit, “Yeah!” and includes footage of Usher performing throughout the years. It also highlights his fans’ love for the singer—showing them dancing and playing instruments to the songs famous beat.

We even see some famous faces like Lebron James, J Balvin and Jungkook grooving to the song. The video ends with a clip of Usher throwing his chain across his neck with the words, “One performance 30 years in the making.”

The music superstar spoke to Access Hollywood guest correspondent Tunde Oyeneyin in November about his preparations for his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII and his “amazing journey” from his Las Vegas residency to the halftime show.

“Thirty years of a career is the preparation for that moment. I don’t know if it was too soon or if it was soon enough, but I’m here. I have it … It’s the hardest 13 minutes of my life, but should be the most celebrated,” he said.

