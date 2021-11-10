Jennifer Hudson And Chris Stapleton Send CMAs To Church With Soulful Aretha Franklin Tribute

Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton brought the crowd to their feet in a soulful tribute to the legendary Aretha Franklin at the CMA Awards on Wednesday!

Jennifer got a wow-worthy introduction from Trisha Yearwood, who noted Aretha’s country influences and the close connection that gospel and country music have always shared.

And then it was off to church with JHud and Chris Stapleton, who backed up Jennifer with his guitar and raspy vocals.

But there’s just one word for Jennifer at the CMAs: WOW! The Oscar winner slayed Aretha’s classics “You Are My Sunshine” and “Night Life” and more.

And JHud didn’t hold back with her incredible range, just absolutely nailing song after song.

Her soulful performance had the crowd on their feet, with Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and so many more dancing along to the music.

It was certainly a performance that will go down as one of the top in CMA history.