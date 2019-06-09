Praise Be! Kylie Jenner & Sofia Richie Dress Up At Friend’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’-Themed Birthday Bash

No one is more excited for Season 3 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” than Kylie Jenner.

On Saturday night, the makeup mogul and superfan of the Hulu series threw her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, a “Handmaid’s”-themed birthday party at her Hidden Hills mansion.

Kylie went all out for the luxe bash, which featured a dinner table covered in red roses, bartenders serving up “praise be vodka” and “under his eye tequila” cocktails and a rack of red “Handmaid” robes for everyone to wear.

Kylie and Stassie both came to the party in their red robes – as did Sofia Richie, who was also invited.

“Tonight[‘s] transition was serious.. praise be,” Sofia wrote on Instagram alongside a five-photo slideshow of her going from a blazer and denim shorts to her best “Handmaid” attire.

Later, the ladies had fun posting mirror selfies in their new looks, then feasted on a dinner of pasta and veggies at Kylie’s grandly decorated table.

As the night wound down, they settled into her movie room to watch the first episode of Season 3.

But the revelry wasn’t over just yet. After the screening, the girls changed into pink sweatsuits and hopped aboard a giant party bus, which read “STAS TURNS 22” in giant pink letters.

“Road trip!” Kylie shouted with glee in an Instagram Stories video.

The next morning, the reality star kept up the celebrations by sending her pal birthday wishes on social media.

“happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 🎉🎉💗 9 years later and you’re still a real one. i love you forever and always. 🎉,” she wrote.