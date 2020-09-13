Pregnant Emma Roberts Is Pretty In Pink Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Emma Roberts is glowing!

The “American Horror Story” alum took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a cute pink dress with black polka dots.

“Baby doll dress has a whole new meaning,” she captioned the snap.

Her aunt Julia Roberts reacted in the comments with heart and smiling emojis.

Her “Scream Queens” co-star Lea Michele also reacted with a bunch of hearts.

The actress is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The 29-year-old confirmed the news on August 30, 2020, sharing a series of photos showing her baby bump and two snaps with her man.

“Me…and my two favorite guys,” the caption reads.

Tons of celebrities wished them well at the time.

“We are so happy for you guys,” Zoe Saldana wrote.

“Wow congrats!” Venus Williams said.

“Congratulations beautiful! So happy for you!” Paris Hilton commented.

Emma and Garrett sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands in March 2019, according to Us Weekly. Emma had just called it quits with Evan Peters, who was her on-again, off–again boyfriend for years. The two even became briefly engaged at one point.

Hedlund was previously with Kirsten Dunst, but they broke up in 2019.

— Stephanie Swaim