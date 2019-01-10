Jessica Simpson just hit a particularly uncomfortable pregnancy speed bump.

The soon-to-be mom of three solicited the advice of her Instagram followers on Thursday after her feet and ankles swelled to an alarming degree.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!!” she captioned a photo of her severely enlarged extremities.

While many Instagram moms flooded Jess’ post with home remedies, others urged her to get an evaluation from a doctor to make sure the swelling wasn’t symptomatic of a more serious pregnancy complication, such as preeclampsia.

One of the fashion mogul’s famous pals also chimed in with support, assuring her that she wasn’t alone in her discomfort.

“Omg remember mine looked like that in St. Barth’s?” CW actress Odette Annable wrote. “Keep those feet up girl!!!”

Jessica, who is already mom to 6-year-old Maxi Drew and 5-year-old Ace Knute, has been powering through some tough symptoms as of late.

On Sunday, the “With You” singer shared a cozy photo from bed while wrapped in a hooded blanket.

“Sick day,” she captioned the selfie.

Though Jess’ new swelling woe has ratcheted things up a notch, she isn’t the only celebrity who has publicly suffered from the condition – and taken pics to prove it.

Last October, former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore Instagrammed a close-up of her puffed-up feet, which she revealed were a warning sign that led to a preeclampsia diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian famously suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy with daughter North, causing her own feet to grow in size. Back in 2013, she joked about how the symptom had taken a toll on her shoe game.

“Swollen feet or a new Givenchy tattoo?” she quipped after her caged heel did a number on her right foot.

Brooklyn Decker also made light of her similar situation in 2017 while awaiting the arrival of her daughter.

“I don’t even know where the leg ends and the foot begins anymore,” she captioned a photo of her enlarged ankle.