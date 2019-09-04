Pregnant Joanna Krupa Adorably Uses Rescue Dogs For Reveal Of First Baby (EXCLUSIVE)

Joanna Krupa is having a baby girl!

The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star exclusively revealed to Access Hollywood the gender of her soon-to-be bundle of joy.

“I love her more than anything in the world right now, and I can’t even imagine how crazy in love I am going to be when I see her,” she told Access Hollywood after getting help from her fur babies to reveal the big news.

The 40-year-old first-time mama dished to Access Hollywood that she totally had her suspicions that she was expecting a little girl.

“I had a feeling that it could have been a girl because they way that I am caring, I guess some people thought that I was going to have a girl,” she said. “But it’s funny, whenever I thought I was going to be ready to be a mom, I always thought I would have a baby boy first so he could take care of his second sibling.”

Adding, “But when I did get pregnant and really thought about it, I really wanted to have a baby girl.”

Joanna revealed that she was expecting her first kiddo with husband Douglas Nunes back in May. The model admitted to Access Hollywood that she will definitely be the “Bad Cop” when it comes to co-parenting with her hubby.

“I think (Douglas) is going to be an amazing father. He always dreamt of having a baby girl, and he waited his whole life to start a family. I think I will be the ‘Bad Cop’ in the relationship. I think he will be the one spoiling her.”

The lovebirds married last August, marking Joanna’s second marriage. As for if the soon-to-be parents are planning to have another kiddo, Joanna revealed to Access Hollywood that she’s ready to have a second one ASAP!

“I am at the age that it’s like now or never! Plus, my body is already kind of not going to be perfect, so I might as well just get it out of the way … and then work on my body and get it back to what it used to be,” she confessed to Access Hollywood.