‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Alum Joanna Krupa Is Expecting Her First Child!

Joanna Krupa is going to be a mom!

“The Real Housewives of Miami” alum took to Instagram on Sunday morning to reveal she’s expecting her first child with husband Douglas Nunes.

“Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone,” she gushed. “Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about his new chapter in our life and can’t wait to meet this little [angel emoji].”

The pregnancy announcement comes nine months after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Benedictine Abbey in Joanna’s native Poland.

“We did it! @nunes451,” the bride gushed at the time. “It was a very private and small family gathering..wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love.”

— Gabi Duncan