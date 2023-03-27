Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Jokes Dogs Are ‘Waiting on Their Human Sister To Arrive’ in Sweet Post

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey aren’t the only one’s ready to meet their baby girl!

“The Flight Attendant” actress, who is due soon, jokingly shared that her fur babies are excited for their new addition too.

“Just waitin on their human sister to arrive,” she captioned a series of images from a sweet maternity photoshoot on Instagram, including one where the couple pose with their five dogs.

The precious snapshots got lots of love from her fellow celebs too.

“Christ these photos,” Amanda Seyfried commented.

“Beautiful family. I’m so thrilled for you. You are going to be the best mommy,” Alyssa Milano wrote, while Chrissy Metz added, “These pictures!!!”

Kaley and Tom first announced their pregnancy on Instagram in October. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey !!!” she captioned the post.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum shared a series of heartwarming photos, including one where the “Ozark” star holds up a baby onesie that reads, “love my daddy.”

Kaley and Tom made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2022, when they stepped out at “The Flight Attendant” Executive Producer Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Months later she gushed to Access Hollywood about her love, saying that he helped her though “the worst year” of her life.

Prior to Tom, Kaley was married to Karl Cook. The pair split in September 2021 after three years of marriage. She was also previously married to Ryan Sweeting.