Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Rare Loving Tribute To Chris Pratt On Father’s Day

Katherine Schwarzenegger is majorly in love.

The pregnant author posted a collage of photos of herself and her husband Chris Pratt and penned a touching tribute to him.

“Happy birthday and Father’s Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband. What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love,” she said. “I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father. I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!”

The couple is currently expecting their first child together. Chris also shares a son with hi ex-wife Anna Farris.

Access Hollywood confirmed the couple was expecting back in April 2019.

Katherine isn’t the only one who has posted loving birthday tributes. Back in December 2019, the “Jurassic World” star shared a similar collage of photos with his love and gushed about her in the caption.

“Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream,” he began.

“I honestly don’t even want to think about it. You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!” he concluded the caption.

Katherine previously chatted with Access Hollywood in March 2020 and she couldn’t stop raving about her man.

Speaking on their marriage he said, “It’s been amazing. It’s been really fun and exciting. Whatever we do [for our one-year anniversary], we’ll be together, which is the most important thing.”

— Stephanie Swaim