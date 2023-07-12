Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Growing Bump In Barbiecore Pink On Hawaii Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian is bumpin’ along in paradise!

The pregnant Poosh founder flaunted her baby bump while enjoying a Hawaii vacation this week and shared a peek at her island-ready maternity wear.

“Aloha,” Kourt wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo carousel in which she rocks a Barbiecore pink wrap dress with daring cutouts that put her growing belly on full display.

The 44-year-old posted further looks at her sunny getaway, including stunning views from her hotel on Kauai.

Kourtney has been glowing since confirming last month that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first child together. The little one will join the reality star’s three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and the Blink-182 rocker’s two with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Travis is also a parent to his former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya.

Just days after Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement, the happy couple followed up with a sweet confirmation of their baby’s sex and hinted that the bundle of joy is already following in Travis’ footsteps!

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram alongside cute pics of her and Travis posing together behind a drum set.

Kravis may be keeping fans well informed on their expanding family but one detail is being kept under wraps – at least for now!

“I already know his name,” Travis teased in the comment section of Kourtney’s post.

— Erin Biglow