Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian & Miranda Kerr Cradle Their Baby Bellies In Cute New Photo

Double the fun! Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr are each sipping smoothies for two.

The expectant moms teamed up for an adorable new photo this week as Miranda celebrated the launch of her skincare line’s latest moisturizer. Kourtney, 44, and the supermodel, 40, posed together while enjoying the Erewhon KORA Glow smoothie and cradling their respective bumps.

“Loved seeing my other pregnant mama,” Miranda wrote on her Instagram story of the Poosh founder, alongside purple heart emojis.

Kourt shared the same snap and raved over not only the smoothie but also getting to spend time with her pal.

“My friend @Mirandakerr came to visit me and brought me her new @koraorganics smoothie and it’s divine,” she said, “and her new açai face cream which is a safe retinol alternative (even during pregnancy.)”

Kourtney isn’t the only famous face who got a preview of Miranda’s latest venture. The Aussie stunner also shared pics with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jasmine Tookes, Rachel Zoe and more celebs celebrating with her.

Miranda and Kourtney announced their pregnancies earlier this year and have more in common when it comes to motherhood – they’re each expecting their fourth child and the babies are both boys!

Miranda is also mom to sons Myles and Hart with husband Evan Spiegel, and she and former spouse Orlando Bloom share 12-year-old Flynn. Kourtney’s bundle of joy will be her first child with husband Travis Barker. She previously welcomed daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

The reality star appears to be in good spirits after a health scare in recent weeks which resulted in her undergoing fetal surgery. She spoke out on the ordeal in a personal Instagram post on Sept. 6, thanking her medical team for “saving our baby’s life” and giving a special nod to Travis, who rushed home from Blink-182’s tour overseas to be with his wife.

“Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she wrote at the time.