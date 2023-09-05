Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Seen Leaving Hospital After ‘Urgent Family Matter’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly in better spirits after a recent hospital visit.

Following news that the Blink-182 drummer had left the band’s tour to tend to an “urgent family matter,” he and his reality star wife were pictured leaving a Hollywood medical facility over the weekend. A source told People magazine that Kourtney is “back home now with her kids” and “feeling better, adding that the soon-to-be mom of four is “happy to have Travis back home too.”

Neither the Poosh founder nor the rocker have commented directly on the matter, but Travis took to his Instagram story with photos from what appeared to be a hospital prayer room just hours before Blink announced his sudden exit.

The group announced the news in a statement on their Instagram story on Sept. 1, telling fans that coming dates have been put on pause.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the post read. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Kourtney and Travis’ latest sighting comes as they await the arrival of their baby boy.

The 44-year-old announced her pregnancy during a Blink show in June, where she held up a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant.” The now-viral moment was a clever callback to the music video for Blink’s 1999 song “All The Small Things.”

She and Travis, 47, confirmed weeks later on Instagram that they are expecting a son.