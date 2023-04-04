Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary With Husband Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her marital bliss on a special occasion!

The actress marked her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Bader Shammas in a joint Instagram post this week, sharing a photo of the pair smiling together against a seaside landscape.

Lindsay and Bader added red heart emojis to their caption while sending each other loving well wishes for their milestone.

Tying the knot isn’t the only new chapter Lindsay’s begun the past year! The “Mean Girls” star is also expecting her and Bader’s first child and she announced the happy news with a cute Instagram post last month.

“We are blessed and excited!” the caption read, accompanying a photo of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” printed on the front.

Lindsay has been glowing since revealing her and Bader’s engagement back in 2021, and the pair didn’t confirm until the following summer that they’d said “I do.”

The 36-year-old shared photos from their dreamy honeymoon in Turkey, and she paid a romantic Instagram tribute to everything Bader brought to her life.

“🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖” she wrote at the time.

Congrats to the happy couple!