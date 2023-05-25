Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump In Chic Swimsuit As Due Date Approaches

Lindsay Lohan is ready to enjoy summer for two!

The pregnant actress showed off her growing bump in a chic black swimsuit this week, posing in the sun while sporting matching shades.

Lindsay let her Instagram photo speak mostly for itself with a simple sunglasses emoji in the caption. She also tagged husband Bader Shammas, hinting that he may have been the one behind the camera.

Famous friends flocked to the comment section to share excitement for the couple’s growing family, with Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards, Christian Siriano and more chiming in to offer well wishes.

“Hot mama!” Barbara Corcoran wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

LiLo’s siblings also shared their excitement, dropping potential hints about the baby’s expected arrival and sex.

“Sooo sooo soon,” Lindsay’s brother Dakota wrote, while sister Aliana Lohan left a string of blue heart emojis.

Lindsay, 36, and Bader announced they were expecting in a joint Instagram post in March, posting an image of a baby onesie with the phrase “coming soon” printed on the front. The newlyweds shared in their caption that they are “blessed and excited,” keeping further details including a due date under wraps for now.

The first-time parents have had a lot to celebrate lately! In addition to enjoying a lavish babymoon in Dubai after revealing Lindsay’s pregnancy, they also honored their 1-year wedding anniversary on April 9 with a sweet Instagram tribute to their relationship.

And last month, Lindsay shared peeks at her festive baby shower which welcomed guests including Aliana and mom Dina Lohan.

Fans have been thrilled to see the “Falling for Christmas” star thriving, and her loved ones clearly feel the same!

— Erin Biglow