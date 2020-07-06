Pregnant Nikki Bella Poses Nude With Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki and Brie Bella continue to celebrate their pregnancies together!

The former WWE Superstars showed off their matching baby bumps when they stripped down to their birthday suits for a nude photo shoot captured by Francis Cole Cameron. Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie and husband Bryan Danielson are preparing for baby no. 2.

Nikki shared the photos to Instagram as she gushed about impending motherhood. “I have embraced the feeling of being uncomfortable knowing I am growing a life that will be one of my own,” she wrote. “I have already felt the lioness in me come out even more knowing that I am ready to protect, teach, love and guide. And to go through all of this with my twin sister? Goodness I would say I am one lucky woman that God knew my timing of becoming a mom was divine. Can’t wait to meet you little boy in 4 weeks.”

WATCH: Nikki & Brie Bella Thank Fans For Prayers During Mom’s Brain Surgery

Brie also posted, “This pregnancy has been a special one. To experience this with my sister during a time of uncertainty and turmoil has been a blessing. As Twins I kept wondering if our bodies were going to change the same or if we’d be different. It’s crazy how identical our pregnancies have become… from cravings to symptoms. We are coming to the end of our pregnancy and this will be one I’ll remember forever.”

Nikki also shared the spotlight with her future husband! The “Dancing with the Stars” alum joined her in front of the camera for an intimate shot of the soon-to-be parents embracing.

WATCH: Nikki Bella Reveals Thoughtful Baby Gift From Artem Chigvintsev

She gushed, “Covered up a little here for my A @theartemc Loved this moment with him! He was so nervous it was the cutest thing ever! Goodness he is going to be such an amazing Dad. I just can’t wait for it!”

— Gabi Duncan