Serena Williams Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Serena Williams has a bun in the oven!

The tennis icon revealed on Monday that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child together.

She shared photos ahead of the 2023 Met Gala showing off her baby bump and posing with her man. In one pic, she cradles her belly, and in another she shows off a bit of side profile.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the caption reads.

Serena and Alexis are also parents to five-year-old daughter Olympia.