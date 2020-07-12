Pregnant YouTuber & Instagram Influencer Nicole Thea Dead At 24

Pregnant YouTuber and Instagram influencer Nicole Thea has died at age 24, according to a post by her mother on Nicole’s Instagram account.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the post reads.

Nicole’s mother continued, “As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven.” Nicole’s cause of death was not specified.

The post went on to clarify that several videos by Nicole would still be posted for her 74,000 YouTube subscribers in the coming days: “Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.”

A video featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Nicole’s pregnancy photoshoot in a bathtub was posted to her YouTube channel just an hour before the news of her death was posted on Instagram. Comments were disabled on the video.

Nicole’s boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, Global Boga, has yet to comment on the tragedy.

— by Katcy Stephan