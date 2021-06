President Biden Reveals His Beloved Dog Champ Has Passed Away: ‘Our Hearts Are Heavy Today’

President Joe Biden is mourning the death of his beloved dog Champ.

The 78-year-old revealed his family dog had passed away in an emotional post on social media.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” he wrote.

He continued, saying that even in Champ’s older years he remained happy and his tail was “always wagging.”

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” the post continues. “He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden.”

President Biden concluded the post reflecting on his dog’s younger days as well as saying his family will always miss him.

“In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”

— Stephanie Swaim