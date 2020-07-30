President Obama, President Bush & President Clinton Reunite At Civil Rights Icon John Lewis’ Funeral

It was a fitting goodbye to a legendary presence.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton came together on July 30 to pay their respects to civil rights icon and longtime politician John Lewis, who died on July 17 at age 80 following a six-month battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Obama, Bush and Clinton each honored the Democratic lawmaker at his funeral, which was held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

“I was proud that John Lewis was a friend of mine,” Obama said in his eulogy, later adding, “He treated everyone with kindness and respect, because it was innate to him — this idea that any of us could do what he did if we’re willing to persevere.”

“He has been called a living saint,” Bush said. “We live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis and his abiding faith in the power of God and the power of Democracy.”

“John Lewis was a walking rebuke to people who thought, ‘Well, we ain’t there yet and we’ve been working a long time. Isn’t it time to bag it?'” Clinton added. “He kept moving.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not in attendance for the funeral. Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, also did not attend, however, a statement from the couple was read on their behalf.

Prior to the service, the New York Times published Lewis’ final words in an op-ed written before his death for the purpose of being released on his funeral day.

He wrote in part, “Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe. In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring.”

Rest in peace, John Lewis.

John Lewis’ Life & Legacy Honored In Final Farewall View Gallery

— Gabi Duncan