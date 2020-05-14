‘Pretty Little Liars’ Showrunner Reveals What Happens To Emison & Talks ‘PLL’ Reunion (EXCLUSIVE)

Emison stans, brace yourselves.

“Pretty Little Liars” showrunner I. Marlene King recently chatted with Access Hollywood an is giving a major update about Emily and Alison’s relationship.

If you’re not caught up to speed, Emison’s fate was left up in the air at the end of “PLL: The Perfectionists.”

Now, the show’s Executive Producer is revealing what would have went down with the couple if the show had gone on, even hinting there might be more to come in the future!

“Emison was always going to be the end game. We were going to establish a relationship with Alison and Taylor, but in the end, Ali was going to return to Emily and the twins in Rosewood for their happily ever after ending,” I. Marlene said. “Who knows, maybe we’ll still get to see that someday,” I. Marlene explained.

She also spoke out about how lots of fans are binging “PLL” amid the coronavirus pandemic saying she’s “honored” that the show is helping some people.

“I totally understand how the show can bring people together while we are so far apart physically. My family just binged Schitt’s Creek and it reminded me a lot of PLL. It’s a little show that could with a lot of heart. I cried like a baby when we watched the series finale. So yeah, I really do get it and I’m honored that we can help people escape from reality during this trying time,” she said.

“PLL” fans will also be super excited to know there’s a reunion that will do down on Friday, May 15, 2020 and it’s all to support a good cause.

The show’s cast, Ashley Benson, Traoian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Ian Harding, Janel Parrish, Tyler Blackburn, and I. Marlene King will all be joining Cast4Good, a creative fundraising platform that’s helping aid the global COVID-19 relief efforts.

When asked about how she helped bring the show’s cast together Marlene said, ?|”I was approached by the folks at Cast4Good and agreed that it was a perfect time for a virtual reunion to support a good cause. I sent out a group text to the cast and every person replied ‘yes’ within 5 minutes. I wasn’t surprised because this group of humans has always given their fans and the show’s crew lot of reasons to be proud. I have to say Keegan also wanted to join us but he’s up in the mountains with very spotty wifi.”

The event goes down Friday, May 15th at 12PM PT/3PM ET. Tickets can be purchased here.

— Stephanie Swaim