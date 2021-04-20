‘Pretty Little Liars” Brant Daugherty Reveals He Missed His Son’s Birth As Wife Went Into Labor While He Was On A Movie Set (EXCLUSIVE)

“Pretty Little Liars” star Brant Daugherty and his wife Kim Daugherty welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Wilder David Daugherty, three weeks ago, but their first baby plans didn’t quite go as expected!

Brant told Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover in an exclusive interview airing tonight all about life as a new dad and the almost “This Is Us”/Kevin like arrival of his baby boy!

“He’s three weeks old right now… and he’s just incredible,” Brant told Kit. “He’s just the tiniest little nugget of love and happiness.”

Brant is definitely getting to know his new little love, but he confessed to Access Hollywood that his son arrived earlier than expected and he actually missed the birth because he was on the set of a movie in Canada!



“The the movie ended 2 days after her due date, so we thought, ok I’ll take the film as a way of providing for my family. And hopefully I’ll make it. Cause a lot of first babies come late… He came a little bit early so I unfortunately missed the birth,” Brant told Kit.

“It was heartbreaking,” Brant admitted about missing the special moment, but revealed he got to watch via FaceTime!

“I was stuck in a hotel in Vancouver watching on FaceTime as my son came into the world,” Brant added.

“My sister in law did [the FaceTime]. So bless her heart. She held the camera up for an hour while it all happened,” he shared.

As for that cute little baby name? It’s a family name. Brant and Kim chose to name their son Wilder David, with David being a tribute to Brant’s late father.