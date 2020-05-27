‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Sasha Pieterse Pregnant With First Child

Sasha Pieterse has a secret that she just shared with world!

The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child. The actress, 24, revealed the exciting news along with a photo of husband Hudson Scheaffer kissing her baby bump.

“We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you,” she wrote. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy [than] on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time). Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

Sasha continued the message with a heartwarming tribute for her longtime love to celebrate their special day. “@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place,” she wrote. “You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand-new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!”

The parents-to-be tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Glaslough, Ireland in May 2018 — nearly three years after they got engaged in December 2015.

The “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists” alum also gushed about her relationship with Hudson to PEOPLE magazine while competing on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017. “He’s incredible,” she said at the time. “I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens.”

“It really, truly, is reciprocated and what we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supporting, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love. I think it’s incredible that I have all of that in him and I’m excited to start our life together.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Gabi Duncan