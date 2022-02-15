Prince Andrew And Virginia Roberts Giuffre Settle Lawsuit

Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleges that he sexually abused her when she was a minor, according to a new court filing obtained by NBC News on Tuesday. The sum of money that the 61-year-old has agreed to pay his accuser was not disclosed, but the filing noted that the prince also will make a “substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”

David Boies an attorney for Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a letter with the court, saying that they will file a stipulated dismissal within 30 days.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Giuffre sued Andrew in August 2021 and accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew has continued to deny the claims over the course of the past couple years.

The massive development came in Manhattan federal court, where Andrew had failed in attempts to get the suit by Giuffre dismissed. It also comes on the heels of Buckingham Palace’s statement in January, where Andrew’s mother Queen Elizabeth stripped her son of his royal patronages and military affiliations.