Prince Andrew Quits Royal Public Duties Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Prince Andrew announced his intention to step back from his royal public duties in the wake of his bombshell interview regarding his relationship to the late disgraced billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement released by the official Royal communications, The Duke of York maintained that he was stepping back from public life by choice so as not to affect the “valuable work” his family is doing across various charities. “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work,” the statement read in part.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” it continued.

Prince Andrew was recently tied to serious allegations surrounding his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. A woman named Virginia Roberts claimed that Jeffrey trafficked her to Andrew and other high-profile friends when she was only a teenager. While Andrew has repeatedly stated he regrets any association with Jeffrey, he has also consistently denied all claims of wrongdoing.

Most recently the Duke cancelled a trip to visit flood-stricken areas in the UK after his televised interview on the BBC reportedly affected his business and charity ties. But this most recent statement is the royal family’s most drastic update on the scandal to date.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein,” Andrew’s statement continued. “His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

The Duke concluded by saying he would “of course” provide any information that may be required from him for investigative purposes.