Prince Andrew Tests Positive For COVID And Misses Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew has tested positive for COVID.

The royal, who was expected to attend events in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, did not join other royal family members at the Trooping of the Color on Thursday and is now no longer expected at future events.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson has confirmed to NBC News that Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has tested positive for coronavirus and will not attend Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving to the Queen.

Prince Andrew has not regularly attended royal events since he became embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In February, Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleges that he sexually abused her when she was a minor, according to a new court filing obtained by NBC News.

PHOTOS: Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Wave To Crowd & More From The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – See All The Pics!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Wave To Crowd & More From The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – See All The Pics! View Gallery

The sum of money that the 61-year-old has agreed to pay his accuser was not disclosed, but the filing noted that the prince also will make a “substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.” David Boies an attorney for Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a letter with the court, saying that they will file a stipulated dismissal within 30 days.

During the lawsuit, Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and stepped back as a senior member of the royal family at the behest of his mother, The Queen.

He did recently attend his father Prince Philip’s memorial in March and escorted the Queen into the service.

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were in attendance at Thursday’s events.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Week: See The Pics!