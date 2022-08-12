Prince Andrew To Keep Security As Prince Harry’s Legal Fight Against Reduced Protection In UK Continues (Reports)

Prince Andrew has reportedly been allowed to continue to receive taxpayer-funded police protection after a full review, per multiple outlets.

According to The Telegraph, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures – known as RAVEC – launched a full review to reassess the Duke of York’s right to maintain his bodyguards.

The committee ultimately decided that he was still entitled to that level of security, per the outlet.

The reported decision comes as Prince Andrew has continued to stay out of the public eye amid controversy. The Duke of York announced he was stepping back from his royal duties in 2019 after his ties to financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made known.

Back in February, the royal settled a lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor while she traveled with Epstein. Prince Andrew has maintained his denial of Giuffre’s claims.

The same committee that reportedly decided Andrew should keep his security is currently involved in a lawsuit brought by Prince Harry, per multiple outlets.

Last week, the Duke of Sussex reportedly filed a new lawsuit against the British government, challenging RAVEC’s decision to reduce his security arrangements during his trips home across the pond following his step back from senior royal duties.

The committee had previously decided that private individuals should not be allowed to pay for police to protect them, according to multiple reports.

Harry’s lawsuit argues he should still be able to pay for protection while in his home country, despite his reduced official role in the royal family and relocation to California.

The suit was filed weeks after a judge ruled that the 37-year-old had the right to challenge the status of his security detail arrangements in place in the UK. The ruling also means that a full hearing will now take place with Harry at London’s High Court.