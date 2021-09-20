Princess Beatrice & Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Welcome Baby Girl

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi just welcomed a baby girl.

The royal gave birth to her first child weighing six pounds and two ounces on Saturday at 11:42 PM at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Their bundle of joy is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s second grandchild.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.

It continued, “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

This is the first child for Beatrice and second for Edoardo who is already a dad to Christopher, who they call Wolfie, from a previous relationship.

Prince Beatrice also announced the happy news on Twitter, writing, “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care. — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 20, 2021



Just days ago, the new mom stepped out to join Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at a garden party celebrating the 10th anniversary of Russell House last week.

In photos released on Thursday by the hospice, which Beatrice serves as the royal patron for, she is seen cradling her baby bump while chatting with fellow attendees and making cute faces at babies.



Buckingham Palace announced in May that the couple were expecting their first child together.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement read.

The newlywed’s baby will join two other royal babies. Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child earlier this year and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child this Summer.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!