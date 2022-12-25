Prince Andrew Unexpectantly Joins Royal Family For Christmas Service at Sandringham

Prince Andrew made an appearance on Christmas with the royal family as they all attended the service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The 62-year-old stepped back from his role in the royal family in 2019 and was stripped of his military titles and patronages by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, this year due to his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He walked behind his brother King Charles III and joined the rest of the family as they walked to church and was spotted speaking with the priest following the service. Andrew also joined other members of the royal family who were greeting members of the public outside the church.

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie joined the traditional Christmas outing with their husbands.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their Christmas debut as Prince and Princess of Wales for the traditional walk to church in Sandringham. Their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, joined the family along with other members of the royal family as they headed to the holiday service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.

This was Prince Louis’ first time joining the royal family for the Christmas tradition, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut in 2019.

This year marked the first time in two years that the royal family has returned to having a royal Christmas outing following the Covid-19 pandemic. The families celebrated separately in 2020 and 2021.

The family looked festive in their attire with Kate wearing a dark green long coat and matching hat accented with a feather, while Princess Charlotte wore a burgundy coat paired with a matching bow in her hair. The boys in the family all wore coordinating navy blue with Prince William and Prince George wearing matching suits and Prince Louis wearing his coat over shorts and knee socks.



King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also made their Christmas debut with their new titles as they kept with the family’s long tradition of celebrating Christmas at Queen Elizabeth’s country estate in Sandringham.

They are also expected to continue with their other traditions of exchanging gag gifts on Christmas Eve. After church, the royals will have roast turkey for lunch followed by steamed fruit pudding before all sitting down together to watch King Charles’ first Christmas address.

This is the royal family’s first holiday since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September.

The late monarch was remembered during Princess Kate’s second annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey which she hosted on Dec. 15, joined by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. King Charles and Queen Camila sat in the front row of the service which was broadcasted on Christmas Eve. Kate’s parents and sister Pippa Middleton and other members of the royal family were also in attendance.

Princess Charlotte stole the spotlight during the service when she shared her excitement for the Queen’s tribute by the man who plays the voice of Paddington Bear. Check out her cute reactions during the service.

